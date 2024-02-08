Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 213.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $459.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

