Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,948 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 135,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.