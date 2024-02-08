Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,328,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NLY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,857. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.55. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.