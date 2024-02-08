Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 130.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 1,033,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,888. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

