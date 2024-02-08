Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $788.81. The company had a trading volume of 94,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $786.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

