Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TSLY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,750. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

