Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

EMR stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.91. 1,362,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

