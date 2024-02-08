Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 146,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

