Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NTR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 585,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

