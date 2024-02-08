Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.87. 120,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,763. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

