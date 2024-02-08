Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $188.09. 1,197,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,021. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

