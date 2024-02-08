Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APG. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 313.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,611,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,771,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.