Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 454,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,005,206. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

