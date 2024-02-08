Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.12. 21,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,977. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

