Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 204,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.