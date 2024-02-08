Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $151,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,139,000 after buying an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after buying an additional 486,588 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

VEEV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

