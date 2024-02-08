Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.14 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of POWI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,687. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

