Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

INVH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. 73,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

