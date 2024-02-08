Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $7.87 on Thursday, hitting $166.47. The stock had a trading volume of 300,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,902. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.