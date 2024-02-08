Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

DFS traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

