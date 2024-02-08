Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,576,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,618,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 165,890 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

