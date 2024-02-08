Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.85. 19,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,084. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

