Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.35. 14,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,713. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.12 and its 200 day moving average is $245.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.