Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,090 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Viasat worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viasat by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Viasat by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Viasat by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 231,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Up 1.6 %

VSAT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,211. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $128,800. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.