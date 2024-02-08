Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,859 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 423,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

