Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 676 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.19.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

