Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,142,924. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

