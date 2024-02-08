Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.89. 1,812,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

