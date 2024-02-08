Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.48. The stock had a trading volume of 483,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,697. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day moving average is $213.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

