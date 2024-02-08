Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,262 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,004 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 2,456,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,906. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

