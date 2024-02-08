Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.42. 329,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

