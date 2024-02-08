Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,209,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,698. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

