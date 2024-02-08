Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 53 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 6.1 %

S&P Global Increases Dividend

SPGI traded down $28.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.88 and its 200-day moving average is $402.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.