Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,915 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $242.33. The company had a trading volume of 71,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,629. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
