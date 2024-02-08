Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 285.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.16. 2,305,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,886. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

