Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 532 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after acquiring an additional 389,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 938,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

