Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 7,489 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $11.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,604,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

