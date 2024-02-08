Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.00) on Monday. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 254 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £445.47 million, a PE ratio of 3,980.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Insider Activity

About CMC Markets

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 7,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £7,229.04 ($9,062.35). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,472 shares of company stock worth $783,104. 64.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

