Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 2.7%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.35 and last traded at $116.91. Approximately 69,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 295,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.12.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

