Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $44,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 524,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,725. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

