Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

