Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.66% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 926,977 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,841,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,216 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

TSLX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 48,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

