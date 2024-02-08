SK Telecom’s (SKM) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.55%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SK Telecom by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the period.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

