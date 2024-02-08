Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $27.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

