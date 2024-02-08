Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.
View Our Latest Research Report on Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Smith Douglas Homes
In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.