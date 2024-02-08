Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $27.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,266. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.91.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.