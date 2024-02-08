Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shares Gap Down to $294.50

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $294.50, but opened at $287.00. Snap-on shares last traded at $279.35, with a volume of 34,643 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.91.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57,421 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

