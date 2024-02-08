Softcat (LON:SCT) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC raised Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.31) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,494 ($18.73) on Monday. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,061 ($13.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,549 ($19.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,355.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,388.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,667.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.16), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($382,530.99). Company insiders own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

