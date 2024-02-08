Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 99,212 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $69,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

