SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.0 million-$192.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.8 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,534. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in SolarWinds by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SolarWinds by 28.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

