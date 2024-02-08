Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of -1.56. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,167 shares of company stock worth $7,158,557 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after purchasing an additional 564,242 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

